State reports rise in COVID-19 cases among young adults

(WTNH) — The state is reporting a new spike in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger people in their 20’s and 30’s.

According to the most recent statistics, for the week of July 5 – 11, people aged 20 -29 had the highest rate of infection.

Despite this, Governor Lamont has said that the state’s low coronavirus rate supports reopening schools, but a decision on what back to school looks like won’t come until early August.

It’s been two weeks since the state made public the guidelines for going back to school safely. The governor said the plan has been shared with public health professionals “gar and wide.” For parents, Lamont said early surveys in Stonington and Fairfield indicate 15-20 percent of parents might take advantage of that home school option, at least at first.

Gov. Lamont also had this message for teachers:

“You’ve gotta know I’ve got your back. Everything I’ve done to date, we’ve erred on the side of caution. As you know when it came to reopening, we were slow to reopen. We waited for the metrics to be right. And I’m gonna do everything I can to give you the confidence you need when it comes to masks, when it comes to disinfecting, when it comes to social distancing when it comes to cohorting to make sure that you know that you can get back safely.” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Governor Lamont says he is leading with the science in making these difficult decisions.