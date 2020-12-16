State Republican lawmakers propose relief bill for restaurants and bars

(WTNH) — Connecticut Republican lawmakers are proposing pandemic relief for the restaurant industry. Democrats are hinting a solution may come sooner than having to put a bill forward for a vote.

The industry says 160,000 restaurant workers are struggling to survive in this pandemic.

State Representative Holly Cheeseman from Old Lyme represents several businesses in her district. “These are real people. It is their livelihood at stake.”

Two days after workers protested outside the Governor’s mansion in Hartford, it appears relief may be on the horizon.

State Representative Matt Ritter, the incoming Democratic House Speaker, tells News 8, “I think the governor is going to have an exciting announcement on that front and I don’t think we need legislation.”

Ritter would not elaborate, but it appears the remaining CARES ACT money the state has could be part of an immediate relief package for restaurants and bars.

The news is welcome to Republicans, who announced they have a long term proposal too.

House Minority Leader Representative Vin Candelora says, “If government is restricting their business, it’s adding insult to injury by charging a fee.”

The state Republican proposal would include; a $50 million targeted pandemic relief grant fund, one-year suspension liquor & food licensing permit fees, 90 day delay on property tax payments and asks the State Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) to create a low cost loan program.

Candelora says it could save businesses up to $1,000 in fees and give them grants of $25,000 to keep them in business.

Lawmakers are also seeking the governor’s blessing to allow breweries flexibility on a current food mandate. Breweries have to serve food in order to stay open in Phase 2 sector rules.

Representative Cheeseman says some Breweries don’t have kitchens and “regulation should focus on separation of tables not food being served.”

It seems both sides want relief for an industry that creates an estimated $9 billion in sales tax revenue for the state.

“If they both have a good idea nothing better than a bipartisan agreement,” added Rep. Ritter.

In the meantime, a second round of federal relief could be coming. Congress is expected to vote on a COVID relief package before Christmas. Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office tells News 8 the vote would include relief for small businesses and restaurants.