HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With cases of monkeypox rising in Connecticut, the Governor and Public Health Commissioner announced a new partnership with agencies around the state to test and vaccinate people who may have been exposed.

Currently, there are 28 cases.

“Our goal is to try to get as many people that could be high risk for this disease, to be covered by this vaccine, as quickly as possible,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said.

Starting August 1, 800 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be given to those considered at risk at 15 community health locations around the state.

Men over the age of 18 who have sex with men, and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days, are more at-risk, as well as those who have been in contact with someone infected.

“We don’t see this spreading wildly throughout the community but for that group, we want to make sure who you have had close personal contact with,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

Governor Lamont pointed out that this is not like the COVID-19 situation, with masking measures. Monkeypox spread requires close physical contact.

Those diagnosed in the state are men between 20 and 49-years-old.

Monkeypox symptoms involve a rash with bumps that can be uncomfortable. No one in the U.S. has died, and no health care workers have contracted it.

The Executive Director of the New Haven Pride Center wants people to know that they are available for support and questions.

“If you are feeling concerned or are feeling like you do not have the information that you need, please reach out to our organization,” Patrick Dunn said.

The state is expanding outreach messaging and education as well.

“The plan also included messaging to our community partners including those who interact with and serve our LGBTQ+ residents so they have the latest information to share with their clients and stakeholders,” Commissioner Juthani said.

For more information about monkeypox, please visit the CDC monkeypox webpage and the DPH monkeypox webpage