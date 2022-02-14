(WTNH) – How long will it be before the school mask mandate is officially dropped in Connecticut? We could find out as early as Monday as the state Senate is set to vote.

A lot of parents are divided over this issue and so are lawmakers. The House has voted and now it’s time for members of the Senate to have their say.

That vote will come on Monday as members of the Senate are expected to call for an end to the school mask mandate, but would support extending some of Governor Ned Lamont’s executive orders that would expire.

That means school boars would have the authority to impose a mask policy in the individual towns after February 28.

Mayors, first selectmen, and town council members would not have that power.

Last Thursday, members of the House voted to end the mask mandate entirely, saying it’s time for things to get back to normal in schools. However, Democrats warn that we may not have seen the last of COVID and school officials will have to adapt. Meanwhile, what are public school teachers saying about all of this?

According to a survey by the Connecticut Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, 62 percent would continue wearing a mask if given the option while 38 percent would not.

Meanwhile, 55 percent of teachers support the mandate.

Lamont’s emergency powers are set to expire on Tuesday, but they could be restored if the virus kicks into high gear again.