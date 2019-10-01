State senators call for bear hunting in CT after Southbury attack

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Two Republican state senators are calling for bear hunting to be allowed in Connecticut after a hiker was knocked to the ground by a black bear in Southbury over the weekend.

Sen. Eric Berthel (R-Watertown), who represents Southbury in the state Senate, and Sen. Craig Miner (R-Litchfield), ranking Republican Senator on the Environment Committee, released a statement about bear hunting after a Newtown man was knocked to the ground by a black bear while hiking near Lake Zoar on Sunday.

Related: Newtown man knocked to the ground by black bear near Lake Zoar

The statement reads:

“We are relieved to hear that the hiker involved in this incident was not seriously hurt, however, we are concerned that, given the explosion in black bear population in the western part of the state, these incidents will only continue. We have seen livestock and pets killed, and now a hiker has been attacked. If something isn’t done to properly manage the bear population, we feel a real tragedy is inevitable.”

According to their release, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) estimates that the bear population is growing at 10% a year in the northwestern part of the state.

The senators suggest a limited bear hunting season to avoid future problems.

The senators added: