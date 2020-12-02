State settles suit by inmate who gave birth in prison cell

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prison inmate who gave birth on a toilet in her cell in 2018 and claimed she was denied medical care has agreed to settle her lawsuit against state prison officials.

Lawyers for Tianna Laboy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the settlement reached with the state attorney general’s office Monday evening involves an undisclosed amount of money but not medical care reforms she sought at the state women’s prison in Niantic.

State officials say they can’t comment on the settlement because it’s not finalized.

The 23-year-old Laboy is serving a seven-year sentence for assault. Her mother has custody of her daughter.