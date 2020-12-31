State Supreme Court rules Lamont’s actions constitutional in challenge against his COVID executive orders

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s Supreme Court has announced Thursday a ruling in a case between Governor Ned Lamont and a local pub regarding the governor’s legislative actions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The justices have concluded that the governor’s actions of declaring public health and civil emergencies in March 2020 and signing dozens of executive orders since then were constitutional.

In June 2020, plaintiff Kristine Casey and Black Sheep Enterprise, LLC, who run Casey’s Irish Pub in Milford, challenged Governor Lamont, claiming his actions went “beyond his statutory and constitutional authority when he issued the challenged executive orders,” according to the ruling.

Specifically, the plaintiff was challenging the executive orders that limit “various commercial activities” at restaurants, including customer capacity and alcohol sales.

The trial court rejected the plaintiff’s challenge in September, and the plaintiff then appealed it to the State Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, the governor contended that the pandemic is a “serious disaster,” which gave him the authority to limit business operations. Lamont also argued that his actions do not violate the separation of powers section of the Connecticut Constitution because it did not infringe on the General Assembly’s authority.

The Connecticut justices are now affirming the trial court’s judgment. The conclusion in the ruling said in part,

“We acknowledge the incredibly difficult economic situation that the plaintiffs-and thousands of others across the state-are in given the COVID-19 pandemic. We also acknowledge, however, that the governor is charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of this state, and that COVID-19 presents an unforeseen and unpredictable pandemic that is not a static or isolated crisis.”

The state Supreme Court will release a full opinion following this ruling.

Casey’s Irish Pub has remained closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. As for the executive orders and state of emergencies, at this time, they will remain in effect until Feb. 9, 2021.