State Supreme Court to hear arguments involving Salisbury’s new regulations on Lime Rock Park

(WTNH) — The state supreme court will hear arguments this week on whether the town of Salisbury improperly limited the days and hours of auto racing at Lime Rock Park.

The justices are scheduled to hear the case Wednesday. The town approved new regulations back in 2015 that prohibited racing on Sundays and also banned the racing of certain vehicles on Saturdays.

A trial court overturned the Sunday ban, but kept the other restrictions in place.

