State Supreme Court to hear whether women-only areas of gyms are discriminatory

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case that advocates say could have a wide-ranging effect on anti-discrimination laws.

The court will consider whether it’s discriminatory for gyms to have areas restricted to women only that formerly were for both sexes.

Experts say if the court exempts women from anti-discrimination laws, it could erode existing laws that ban discrimination against other groups in public places or organizations.

Among the groups weighing in with friend-of-the-court briefs are religious groups, transgender people and civil liberties groups.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments on May 5.