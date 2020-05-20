State to distribute donated masks to eligible small businesses with 50 or less workers

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut has announced, in a partnership with Connecticut Business and Industry Association and CONNSTEP, to distribute donated surgical masks to eligible, essential small businesses with 50 employees or less.

The announcement ties into Gov. Lamont’s declaration that Infrared Thermometers will be sent to eligible small businesses, non-profits and places of worship as well.

For Infrared Thermometer Requests : https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/thermometer-request

For Surgical Mask Requests : https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/ct-smb-surgical-mask-requests

Deadline for submission is early afternoon on Thursday, May 21.

They will be delivered to the municipalities in which the organizations are located, and then the municipalities will contact the recipient entities to inform them of a time and location they can pick up their requested equipment. Due to the Memorial Day weekend, distribution will occur on Tuesday, May 26.

Any small business with two to 100 employees, nonprofits or places of worship are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address.