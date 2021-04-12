State to use American Rescue Plan funding to engage thousands of CT students struggling with absenteeism, disengagement

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Millions of dollars are coming to Connecticut school from the American Rescue Plan. The big focus now, how that money is spent. Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced a new initiative to engage thousands of students struggling with absenteeism and disengagement.

Lawmakers and education officials say this “learning loss” is the result of the pandemic’s impact on schools. Monday, Gov. Lamont announced a way to address that loss. Connecticut will set aside $10.7 million from recent federal aid in the American Rescue Plan, setting aside that money for learning loss and recovery efforts.

Congressional leaders, local lawmakers, and state education officials joined Governor Ned Lamont for a roundtable discussion on these issues at John Barry School in Meriden where 75 percent of their students are learning in-person, and the school has been open since September.

The governor says the federal money will go to districts dealing with absenteeism and disengagement so they can use the funding for summer programs to help kids catch up. The state has identified 15 districts with the highest needs including Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven.

After-school programs, tutoring, mentoring, and transportation to get to and from schools are some things officials in Meriden say they are focused on.