State transportation services implementing changes to help prevent coronavirus spread

(WTNH) — Several bus services offered in Connecticut are taking extra precautions for their bus services to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced Thursday that passengers riding CTtransit and CTfastrak will now board the bus from the rear door, with the exception of passengers who are in wheelchairs and others who require the bus to kneel.

100 CTtransit buses will also have a transparent protective barrier between the driver and the passengers.

DOT reminds passengers to practice social distancing at the bus stops and on the buses, and encourages the public to use public transit for essential travel only.

For more information from CT DOT, click here.

The Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority is also asking GBT bus riders to board and exit the bus using the rear door.

And starting Friday, GBT bus drivers will not enforce fare collections. Those fares are being waived through April 5.