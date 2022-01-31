State treasurer announces upgrades to unclaimed property system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced upgrades to Connecticut’s unclaimed property system Monday.

He said these will make it easier to reconnect people with their lost money.

Earlier this month, News 8 profiled the concerns of an unclaimed property watchdog who said the state is not doing enough to get people their property back.

The upgrades unveiled Monday include the following:

The ability to look up unclaimed property of any value one cent or greater, both online and by phone — before, only property worth $50 or more was required to be reported on the Big List

Claim status can now be monitored online

Fast-track processing for eligible claims is being expanded

The notarization requirement is being replaced with an online acknowledgement

If you want to see if you have unclaimed property, click here.