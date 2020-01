HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper was arrested in Hamden today and charged with disorderly conduct.

Connecticut State Police say they have seized Trooper Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos’ department firearms, badge, identification and police cruiser.

Bogiatzopoulos’ police powers have also been suspended.

State Police are launching an internal affairs investigation into the matter.

Bogiatzopoulos has been with State Police since 2007.