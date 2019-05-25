Connecticut

State trooper who responded to 9/11 attacks added to Law Enforcement Memorial

Posted: May 25, 2019

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut state police are honoring one of their own who died of cancer after responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Trooper First Class Walter Greene Jr. was added to Connecticut's Law Enforcement Memorial in Meriden on Thursday.

Greene died last year after a 2-year battle with cancer.

He served in the state police since 1990 and also served four years in the Marines.

Greene was 51.

