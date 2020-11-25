State troopers to step up patrols during holiday weekend, AAA issues travel safety advice amid pandemic

(WTNH) — State troopers are stepping up patrols on all Connecticut highways this holiday weekend. AAA is also offering up some new safety advice on traveling during the pandemic.

With troopers stepping up highway patrols, it is an important reminder for drivers to take it easy on the roads this year, but with the pandemic still a very real threat, there are some important things to keep in mind.

AAA is asking people who are hitting the road to be extra careful this year by packing the wipes, the masks and the hand sanitizer to make sure all passengers in the car have what they need to stay as clean as possible.

Remember to check the CDC website for updated restrictions and recommendations along with finding out what happens after you cross state lines. You may have to quarantine. AAA says holiday celebrations will just not be the same and a lot more preparation will be necessary.

“In the old days, it was almost serendipity where you would just get in the car and you’d drive off and have a fun time and a fun vacation. Those days are gone, that doesn’t happen anymore at least during this pandemic,” Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast.