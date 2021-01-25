State unemployment rate drops to 8%, CT DOL says

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s unemployment rate has declined once again.

The unemployment rate ticked down slightly from 8.2% in November to 8.0% in December, Connecticut Department of Labor officials said Monday, adding that Connecticut lost 3,400 payroll jobs in the same month.

This makes the second monthly drop after six months of consecutive increases.

Statewide employment is now 102,700 (-6.1%) positions lower than a year ago at 1,590,800 jobs.

Connecticut’s unemployment rate is 8%, while the U.S. rate is 6.7%.

“While the second month of job declines is disappointing, the details reveal underlying resilience in the economy,” said Patrick Flaherty, Acting Director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “The largest December declines were in industries directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic such as accommodation and food service. On the other hand, manufacturing, construction and finance each increased in December.”

“Connecticut continues to see the impact of the pandemic in declines in the restaurant industry and hospitality sector,” said Commissioner Kurt Westby. It’s reasonable to assume many of these jobs will return once the pandemic is under control, vaccinations role out, and people begin to get back to a life where they eat out, shop, and travel. However, right now these areas are being hit hard.”

While the numbers dipped, five major industry supersectors gained employees in December.