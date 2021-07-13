State union workers to rally outside Governor’s Mansion Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State union workers who are calling for a fair contract with the state will rally outside the Governor’s Mansion in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

The State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) represents about 46,000 state employees, and it said the contract that determines wages and work conditions is being renegotiated after it expired this month.

Last week, the union filed a lawsuit demanding a stop to the governor’s order, requiring employees to return to the officer and end teleworking.