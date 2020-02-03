State’s college mental health task force to meet ahead of legislative session

(WTNH) — The state’s college mental health task force will meet on Monday ahead of a critical deadline.

They’re tasked with sending over suggestions to the statehouse by this legislative session. The group was formed during last legislative session. It consists mental health experts, college mental health counselors and others.

That legislative session starts Wednesday, This year’s session is only three months long, and there is quite the to-do list such as changes that need to be made to the two-year budget, a discussion on recreational marijuana, and the controversial topic of tolls.