State’s largest healthcare union to work with Genesis Healthcare to protect nursing homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is an effort to protect nursing homes across the state on Thursday.

Under state policy, nursing homes with an occupancy rate of less than 70 percent could lose funding as of July 1st.

The closures would impact 2,000 caregivers and roughly 1,400 residents.

That is why the state’s largest health care union is now working with “Genesis Healthcare” to help secure the jobs and nursing home services.

They made that announcement at a press conference at the Leon Davis-Martin Luther King Labor Center in Hartford on Thursday morning.