State’s motion to dismiss facemask mandate in schools lawsuit goes before judge today

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the CT Freedom Alliance goes before a judge today. The group believes it is unconstitutional to mandate students to wear face masks in school.

The CT Freedom Alliance LLC and four Connecticut parents and their children filed a lawsuit against the CT Department of Education and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona in August over the school mask mandate.

If the motion is denied the court will hear arguments on an emergency motion for a temporary injunction.

In a statement regarding the lawsuit, CT Freedom Alliance says science proves masks and face coverings are ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, and that the extended wear harms children.

The science is clear that these masks and face coverings are not only woefully ineffective at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but also emotionally, psychologically, and physically

harmful to children when worn for extended periods of time. What the state did in the name of public health will, in actuality, cause tremendous harm to the health of hundreds of thousands of children across the state. We intend to submit scientific evidence in court to support our position, something the Department of Education and Commissioner Cardona failed to do before issuing these mandates. THE CT FREEDOM ALLIANCE

