Conn. (WTNH) — A new study shows that employees across Connecticut are quitting the least compared to people across the U.S.

As parts of the country begin to open up again following the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more job opportunities have become available, but millions of employees have been quitting their jobs month-to-month. Whether it’s due to the pandemic or just a desire for a change of pace, the uptick in people choosing to quit their jobs has been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”

WalletHub released a report, 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates, which ranked all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, based on how frequently people are leaving their place of employment.

Connecticut was among the states with the lowest resignation rates, taking the 47th spot. Over the last month, Connecticut had a 1.9% resignation rate, along with a 2.29% resignation rate over the last 12 months. The state fell just behind New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts for the lowest resignation rates, with D.C. taking the 51st spot for the lowest rate of 1.80%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Alaska had the highest job resignation rate of 4.70% over the latest month, as well as 4.18% over the last year. Montana, Wyoming, Florida, and Georgia also ranked high, with Montana and Wyoming both tying for a 4% resignation rate over the past month.

See how every state ranked in the report here.