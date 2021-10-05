Statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway held at several locations across the state next weekend

(WTNH) – A huge statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway day will be held next weekend. Dozens of groups are putting together Keep Kids Safe events.

It will be held in Waterbury, Hartford, Guilford, Bridgeport, Newtown, Stamford, and Norwalk on October 16. People turning in guns will get gift cards ranging from $25 to $200. There is no ID required except for the Norwalk location.

“Guns kill 40,000 Americans and injure thousands more in a single year. Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American kids and teens. Gun violence is a public health crisis that requires a comprehensive solution. Gun buyback and gun safe giveaway events are just one part of a multifaced approach to end the gun violence public health crisis in our nation,” said Po Murray, Chairwoman of Newtown Actional Alliance Foundation.

Locations of Events:

ANONYMOUS, NO ID, NO QUESTIONS ASKED

  • BRIDGEPORT: Police Dept 1395 Sylvan Ave
  • GUILFORD: Police Dept 400 Church St
  • HARTFORD: Public Works 50 Jennings Rd
  • NEWTOWN: Police Dept 191 S. Main St
  • STAMFORD: Police Dept 725 Bedford St
  • WATERBURY: Trinity Health of New England 15 West Dover St

ID REQUIRED

  • NORWALK: Police Dept 1 Monroe St

