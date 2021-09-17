Statewide gun buyback event taking place in several communities across CT in October

(WTNH) – A huge statewide gun buyback and gun safe “giveaway day” will take place next month in Connecticut.

Dozens of organizations are putting together the first annual Keep Kids Safe event. It will take place in Guilford, Hartford, Newtown, Waterbury, and Norwalk on Saturday, October 16.

People will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $200 and no ID is required, no questions asked.

Guns must be transported in the trunk of the car. Non-operable guns, BB guns, and ammunition are welcome, but no gift cards will be exchanged for those items.

Residents will receive $25 for single and double shot handguns and any type of black powder guns, $50 for rifles and shotguns, $100 for pistols and revolver handguns, and $200 for assault weapons.

Guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags.

The gun buyback events are all taking place on Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.: