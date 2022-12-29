ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a fun activity for the kids this winter break? Dig for fossils, build volcanoes, and take a step back in time at Rocky Hill’s Dinosaur State Park.

Dinosaur State Park has two new interactive, hands-on exhibits. The outdoor Storywalk connects reading, walking, learning, and fun, allowing guests to read about dinosaurs along the sidewalk and stone dust path, weaving through the trees. Pages from children’s story books are also on display along the path, encouraging both reading and physical movement.

Outdoor Storywalk. Photo courtesy Dinosaur State Park

Inside, there are two new exhibits: the Animated Sandbox and Dynamic Floor.

The sandbox, which is entirely wheelchair accessible, uses therapy play sand and a ceiling-mounted projector to cast images on the sand. Guests can dig for fossils, build volcanoes, dig lakes, and watch dinosaurs move across the image-projected landscape. They can even view realistic butterflies and beetles, manipulating the sand to uncover hidden ant colonies.

During the Dynamic Floor exhibit, visitors can watch the floor come to life at their feet. Interactive games are available including Clean the River, a game where guests have to step on recyclable items to “collect” them. This exhibit also allows visitors to walk among dinosaur footprints that get washed away with animated waves.

View Dinosaur State Park’s upcoming events calendar here.