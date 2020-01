SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A move is being made to stop the vaping crisis in Connecticut.

Two groups are holding an anti-vaping rally at Southington High School on Thursday. STEPS, which stands for the Southington Town-wide Effort to Promote Success, and the American Heart Association will be leading the charge in Thursday’s rally.

That rally gets started at 10 a.m.

