BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Miller fans will have to wait a little longer to see the rocker in Bridgeport.

The Steve Miller Band was slated to perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre on Friday, July 29, however, due to COVID, the group had to postpone.

The gig will now take place on Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

All tickets will be honored at the new show date.