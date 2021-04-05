Stevens Elementary in Rocky Hill evacuated after suspicious package found in the school

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Local police and firefighters are investigating at Myrtle H Stevens Elementary in Rocky Hill for a suspicious package report.
According to officials, the call of a suspicious package came in at around 3:05 pm and was found in the school. The school has been evacuated. Orchard Street has been closed.
Superintendent Mark Zito issued a statement on the school’s website:
Dear Parents and Guardians,
Please be advised that at approximately 3:15 p.m. today a suspicious looking package was delivered to Stevens School by a United Parcel Service (UPS) delivery driver. School staff notified the Rocky Hill Police Department who recommended that we evacuate the school, via fire drill, as a precautionary measure, per the school district’s Emergency Preparedness Plan. Rocky Hill police and fire officials are currently on site and are evaluating the situation. All students and staff are currently outside of the building and are safe. We are working to dismiss students and allow buses to enter the school grounds as soon as the package is handled by the first responders (police and fire). I will send an update on dismissal and school bus departure times as soon as I have additional information.
Thank you.
Superintendent Mark Zito