Conn. (WTNH) — Stew Leonard’s is getting the Easter celebration started early this spring.

The chain is inviting children ages 8 and younger to join the farm fresh food store’s annual Easter egg hunt, Egg-Stravaganza, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. The event will take place at each of Stew Leonard’s Connecticut locations: Norwalk, Danbury, and Newington

Kids will have the chance to collect Easter eggs filled with candy and other prizes from costumed characters throughout the store. Five lucky children will be the recipient of an egg with a special prize: a WOW Easter Basket filled with treats.

Then, after collecting eggs, parents can take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny.

Tickets are free and will be available via Stew Leonard’s online events calendar starting on March 9. Parents and caregivers do not need tickets.