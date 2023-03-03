HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While students who were studying to become healthcare professionals wait to learn how many of their credits will transfer, graduates of Stone Academy are now left in limbo.

The school suddenly closed last month after the state raised concerns about unqualified instructors teaching classes, invalid clinical experiences and low exam pass rates.

Now, graduates said they are unable to take the NCLEX.

“I started during COVID, so it’s been a long time coming, and I’m ready to take my test, and being told that I can’t because of Stone Academy, it’s very frustrating,” said Alexis, a recent graduate who asked for only her first name to be used.

She said the clinical aspect of her education wasn’t done in the right setting, which has meant it hasn’t counted toward the required amounts.

She’s facing the possibility of having to return to nursing school — after already spending $30,000 to attend Stone Academy.

“I hope not, and if I do, I won’t,” she said. “I want to move on and be a registered nurse — I don’t see that happening, because Stone ruined that for me.”

She had already paid for the NCLEX exam when she was told she couldn’t take it. The test is how nurses are able to begin practicing in Connecticut.

News 8 reached out to Stone Academy to comment. The school has not responded to any requests News 8 has sent for comment on coverage.

News 8 contacted the Connecticut Department of Health about what’s next for the graduates.

“The Connecticut Department of Public Health is aware of this issue with recent graduates from Stone Academy and is currently working towards a resolution,” the department said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, the state is reviewing all student records to see what can transfer, and if students may be eligible for tuition refunds. Attorney General William Tong has also vowed to investigate the school for potential violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.