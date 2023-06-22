HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Confusion remains more than four months after Stone Academy’s abrupt closure.

Many students continue to air their frustrations on social media. A Facebook group titled “Justice for Stone Academy Students” has more than 600 members.

The Connecticut Office of Higher Education has been conducting an audit of all Stone Academy students records. It provided an update to the Board of Examiners for Nursing on Wednesday.

During the virtual meeting, OHE Executive Director Tim Larsen said, “as we’re all aware, this has been an extremely difficult process for our office and more so, for these students.”

Larsen went on to say nursing students should receive their audited transcripts “within a week,” once all audits are complete, but that a large number of clinical hours won’t be counted.

“In many instances, we are discounting large percentages of clinical hours that were either not appropriately taught by an unqualified instructor, or were not at an actual clinical site,” Larsen said.

But the meeting offered some new hope.

The board approved a transfer or “teach-out” program for 600 Stone Academy students to complete their degrees and make up those clinical hours at Griffin Health in Derby.

Amanda Bell, the executive dean of Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, said it will be a staggered approach that will bring in 200 students at a time. That’ll begin after the audits are complete in two to three weeks.

Bell has heard from many Stone Academy students and said that Griffin Health wants to give them the chance to finish what they started.

“We were able to really demonstrate empathy and allow them to see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Bell said.

A plan for student refunds is in the works through an application process.

The Connecticut Office of Higher Education is expected to provide more information on the refund process in the coming weeks.

“We’ll ask students to apply for those refunds,” Larsen said. “We’ll give them the information on the details that we need to apply for their refunds. We will meet with them and go thru this.”

About 1,400 students were impacted by Stone Academy’s closure in February. Of those, 300 have graduated, 800 are considered active students and 300 finished, but haven’t completed their final exams.

The three Stone Academy locations had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to a letter released Feb. 14 from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has vowed to investigate the school, demanding detailed information from Stone Academy, including what tuition was paid. However, he’s previously said the school has only partially complied.

Eight former Stone Academy students have filed a class action lawsuit against the school seeking damages after they said the school failed to provide the education and training they paid for.