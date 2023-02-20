EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stone Academy students gathered on Monday outside the East Hartford campus to protest the school after its sudden closure last week.

Night students were in school on Monday when they were told to leave and that all classes were canceled.

Now that the academies are shuttering, students are left wondering what will happen to the credits they’ve earned and the money they’ve already paid.

“My class, there was 50 of us, and you know, 50 times 40, that’s $2 million, just for my class,” said Katima Vereen, a nursing student. “So, why take the money if you weren’t going to educate us?”

More than 800 students have been left scrambling, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong vowed Thursday to take action against Stone Academy’s leaders.

Stone Academy closed its three health care schools in light of a state report highlighting low test pass rates, inadequate staffing and “invalid” clinical experiences.

School officials said between Feb. 20 – 24, Stone Academy will remain open administratively to help current students with their next steps. Employees will aid students in securing their records and transcripts. Employees will also provide guidance to students interested in transferring schools.

Students can fill out an online survey to receive help.

Outside the East Hartford campus, the students called for a plan that would let them transfer credits. However, the state first needs to conduct an outside audit to see which credits are available, which credits can be honored and which cannot.

The state has estimated it will take two hours to review each student file.

“So, that’s going to take some time,” said Carmena Rosa, who organized the protest and has a child attending the school. “So, these students right now are on pause, even though some were ready to graduate. My daughter has been in the program for 10 months.”

Students told News 8 that they reached out to other health care schools that Stone Academy suggested, but were told by the other schools that they can’t transfer because they can’t get the students’ transcripts from Stone Academy.

News 8 has reached out to Stone Academy multiple times for comment and has not heard back.