HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students of the now-shuttered Stone Academy have filed a lawsuit against two state agencies, stating that an audit that found the majority of their credits as invalid was “government overreach” that has permanently damaged their professional reputations.

Nine former nursing students filed the class action lawsuit on Tuesday. They are requesting a jury trial and an unspecified amount of monetary damages.

The lawsuit names Connecticut Office of Higher Education Commissioner Timothy Larson, Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, along with director of academic affairs Sean Seepersad and section chief for practitioner licensing and investigations Chris Andresen as defendants.

Stone Academy abruptly closed its three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven in February, leaving more than 800 students in the dark about their future carees.

The three Stone Academy locations had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to a letter released Feb. 14 from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

An audit performed by the state declared 76% of the students credits as “invalid.” The students said that the audit was overreach, and that they were not able to appeal the decision.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health offered a free “refresher course” for students who had already passed the National Council Licensure Examination, and threatened to investigate students — and possibly revoke their licenses — if they didn’t take it. In the lawsuit, the students argue that they shouldn’t be forced to take the extra courses if they already passed the licensing exam.

The state office of higher education and the state department of public health both declined to comment on the case.

Students have filed a separate suit against the school, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has launched an investigation into it.