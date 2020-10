STONINGTON, Conn. (WNH) — The town of Stonington is making it easier for voters to receive their absentee ballots.

The town clerk’s office will be open extended hours on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ballots will be issued from the lower level conference room.