Stop and Shop's 11 day strike comes to an end, unions agree to new three year deal

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 07:29 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) - The 11 day strike between Stop and Shop and local unions has come to an end Sunday evening.

"We are very pleased to announce Stop & Shop has reached fair new tentative agreements with UFCW Locals 328, 371, 919, 1445 and 1459, which represent our 31,000 associates in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. We’re also glad to have our associates return to work as the strike has ended," said the company. 

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers and everyone who proudly stood together with us every day for a contract that invests in the communities we serve, and makes Stop & Shop a better place to work and a better place to shop," said United Food and Commercial Workers.

Stop and Shop says the tentative three-year agreements, which are subject to ratification votes by members of each of the union locals, include: increased pay for all associates, continued health coverage for eligible associates, and ongoing defined benefit pension benefits for all eligible associates.

 

