Connecticut

Stop and Shop workers go to sixth day on strike

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 04:54 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 05:59 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Stop and Shop employees around the state are getting ready to enter day six on the picket lines. 

Workers say some sticking points holding up a contract include better pay, the rising cost of health insurance, and pension problems. 

Related: Stop & Shop strike continuing Monday

They say they're getting a lot of support and many customers are refusing to cross the picket line.

"I don't want to cross the picket line.  I live with those folks, they live with me in the same town," Steve Rosen, customer. 

"We want to go back to work, we really do."  This isn't something that we want, you know, but we're fighting for our rights," Justine Boughton, striking worker. 

Related: Blumenthal meeting with striking Stop & Shop workers as talks continue

Senator Richard Blumenthal plans to meet with striking workers in Dayville and Groton on Tuesday. 

Employees say Stop and Shop has lost 60 million dollars since they walked off the job.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center