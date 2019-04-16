Stop and Shop workers go to sixth day on strike

(WTNH) - Stop and Shop employees around the state are getting ready to enter day six on the picket lines.

Workers say some sticking points holding up a contract include better pay, the rising cost of health insurance, and pension problems.

They say they're getting a lot of support and many customers are refusing to cross the picket line.

"I don't want to cross the picket line. I live with those folks, they live with me in the same town," Steve Rosen, customer.

"We want to go back to work, we really do." This isn't something that we want, you know, but we're fighting for our rights," Justine Boughton, striking worker.

Senator Richard Blumenthal plans to meet with striking workers in Dayville and Groton on Tuesday.

Employees say Stop and Shop has lost 60 million dollars since they walked off the job.