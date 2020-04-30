Stop & Shop donates essential goods to frontline workers at Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We’re all increasingly aware of the sacrifice our frontline healthcare workers are making right now. In Hartford, one of the region’s largest supermarket chains decided to offer some relief.

“This is the best sign of humanity in my opinion to have one frontline coming to help the other frontline,” said Bimal Patel, President Hartford Region, Hartford Hospital.

From hard-to-come-by toilet paper and paper towels, to pasta, cereal, and peanut butter and jelly. Frontline health care workers at Hartford Hospital were in for a treat Thursday morning from regional grocer Stop & Shop.

“We understand their plight that they’re going through and we know how stressful this time is for any essential worker. So we wanted to be able to offer them some assistance as best we could,” said Maura O’Brien, Manager of Community Relations, Stop & Shop.

More than 30 large pallets of essential goods were broken down into 500 reusable bags. An effort to lift the burden on these frontline workers, who’ve been treating roughly 200 Covid-19 patients on any given day.

“Our workers that are working night shifts. Hard access, limited retail hours, and many times their spouses may be impacted negatively,” said Patel.

“We all work full time. We go home and we try to unwind and then think about what we need to do to keep our household going. We run to the store. Sometimes there isn’t toilet paper or paper towels. Stop & Shop has been so generous,” said Barbara Ruocco, Medical Technologist, Hartford Hospital.

“Giving them a little more time, and one less thing on their to-do list to do when they’re out of work is what’s really important to us,” said O’Brien.

Health workers there say they are the ones who are really grateful for these grocery store workers because they are also putting their lives on the line to do their job.