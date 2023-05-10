NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stop & Shop program that offers 50% off groceries nearing their “best by” date has expanded to about 80 more Connecticut stores, the company announced on Wednesday.

The Flashfood app offers discounts on meat, dairy products, seafood, fruits, vegetables and other groceries. Customers buy the items directly through the app, and then pick up the groceries from the Flashfood Zone in the store.

About 40,000 shoppers in the Northeast have used the program since it started in 2021, according to the company, keeping about 350,000 pounds of food out of landfills in the region. When expanded to include the entire nation and Canada, that amount increases to 80 million pounds.

Participating stores can be found on Flashfood’s online map.