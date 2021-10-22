Stop & Shop hosting job fair Saturday in stores across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Stop & Shop is hosting a one-day job fair at all of its locations Saturday, including its 90 stores in Connecticut.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are seeking e-commerce and store roles including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood and produce departments.

The overnight crew also has open union roles available, and there are union roles open for cashiers, porters, baggers and home shoppers as well.

Qualified applicants will have the chance to apply for roles on the company’s Asset Protection team, which helps provide a secure destination for customers to shop and associates to work while protecting company assets.

To locate a Stop & Shop store near you, click here.