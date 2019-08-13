Stop & Shop introduces same-day online pickup

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is launching a new service to make grocery shopping easier.

Customers can now order online and their groceries will be ready for pickup at a store in as little as four hours. You don’t even have to get out of your car!

Customers park in a special spot, call a phone number, and employees will bring your order right to your car. Right now, the service is only available at the stores in Hamden, Shelton, and Trumbull.

