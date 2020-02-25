Stop & Shop rolls out same-day pickup, delivery services

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is now competing with other grocery stores by launching same-day pickup and delivery services.

Shoppers will place their orders through a third-party app “Peapod Delivery,” which can be downloaded to any mobile device or accessed through the Stop & Shop app.

Customers fill their cart, select their preferred time and then head to the store or their front door.

If picking up, a number is provided with a number that they should call when they arrive in a marked spot.

Extra fees could be included for delivery, and digital coupons from the Stop & Shop app do rollover to Peapod.

Customers can go online for the pickup location closest to them.