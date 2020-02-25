 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Stop & Shop rolls out same-day pickup, delivery services

Connecticut
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is now competing with other grocery stores by launching same-day pickup and delivery services.

Shoppers will place their orders through a third-party app “Peapod Delivery,” which can be downloaded to any mobile device or accessed through the Stop & Shop app.

Customers fill their cart, select their preferred time and then head to the store or their front door.

If picking up, a number is provided with a number that they should call when they arrive in a marked spot.

Extra fees could be included for delivery, and digital coupons from the Stop & Shop app do rollover to Peapod.

Customers can go online for the pickup location closest to them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss