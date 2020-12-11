 

Stop & Shop setting up preparations before receiving and administering COVID vaccine

Connecticut

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is getting ready to receive and administer the COVID vaccine. They have been developing an online tool for scheduling appointments and a way for people to fill out their medical questionnaire or pre-screening form.

When you are able to get your shot, the experience might not be exactly the same as getting a flu shot.

“So early on, we’re probably looking at more of an event or clinic-based model, maybe tents to allow for social distancing. As things progress and as patient populations expand, we should be able to integrate more into the in-store model like the flu shot process,” Brittany Orlando, Stop & Shop, Clinical Pharmacy Manager.

Like most pharmacies, Stop & Shop is not sure when they will get their first doses.

