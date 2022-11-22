CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Not everyone will spend Thanksgiving with their families.

Stop Solitary CT is speaking out for the incarcerated individuals who are held on pre-trial. According to SSCT, many of the men incarcerated at Cheshire Correctional Institution, as well as correctional facilities across the state, have not yet been sentenced, but are being held in prison due to unaffordable bail.

SSCT will hold a rally at the CCI to support those currently incarcerated who are separated from their families this holiday season on Wednesday. They’ll be joined by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut (CONECT), and the CT Justice Alliance.

Additionally, State Representative (D-Conn.) Robyn Porter will be in attendance, as well as students from both Yale and Southern Connecticut State universities.

The CT Justice Alliance will represent youth aged 15-21 who are being held at the Manson Youth facility. Currently, the facility has an open investigation by the Department of Justice over how youth are being treated throughout correctional facilities in the state.

The rally is set for 2 p.m.