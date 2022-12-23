WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday hustle is not the only thing causing chaos for travelers this holiday weekend, as the severe wind and rainstorm that hit Connecticut Friday is causing difficulties for commuters.



The Connecticut Airport Authority said 30% of Friday’s flights at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks have been delayed.

On the roads, frigid temperatures are causing icy conditions. State police said as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon officers responded to 73 accidents and 46 calls to assist drivers.

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.



“If you do have to go out on the roads, check your GPS, put your destination in your GPS, see how long it’s going to take you, leave with ample time. Expect some detours with downed trees,” State Trooper Pedro Muniz said.



The Connecticut Department of Transportation said says they have more than 900 drivers and more than 600 trucks available 24-7, but the freezing, slick conditions are making it difficult to treat the roads.

“It doesn’t give us a lot of time to get out on the road. We can’t put materials down on the roadways when it’s wet because it’s just going to wash away. So, we’re keeping an eye on the forecast. We have out crews standing by,” DOT Spokesperson Josh Morgan said.