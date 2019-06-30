Saturday night’s storm causes damage and outages across southern Connecticut

(WTNH) — Strong winds Saturday night have caused trees to fall in West Haven and Westport, with power out for some residents.

There have been reports to News 8 of multiple trees falling into roadways, driveways, and on houses.

The United Illuminating (UI) outage map shows there are 69 customers in West Haven without power as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. At 10 p.m. Saturday night, UI’s maps showed 1,222 customers in the area were without power.

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport experienced numerous downed trees, limbs and powerlines. The state park will be closed Sunday for clean up and repairs. Over 500 Eversource customers in Westport experienced power outages.