CONNECTICUT (WTNH) – Storms that included a tornado warning in Northeast Connecticut Saturday night have cause scattered power outages and road closures across the state.

At one point Eversource was reporting over 14,000 outages but that number is now down to about 13,000. The biggest outages are 3,350 in Hebron and 1,833 in Greenwich. United illuminating reports over 1,200 outages in its area.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports Westcott Road in Killingly is closed due to trees on wires. Tolland County dispatch says there are scattered trees and wires down in the Northeast corner.

Ansonia Police report several street closures due to downed trees and wires. They are Jewett Street in the area of Vine, Glen Drive and Caroline Street.