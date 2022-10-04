Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back.

A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability. The study focused on cities’ affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety.

Stratford took the No. 96 spot with a score of 44 out of 1,300 for education and health. It mirrored other cities in the 96th percentile including Bend, Oregon and Highland Park, Illinois. Similarly, Shelton ranked at No. 92 due to its education and health score at 35.

They’re not alone, either; several other Connecticut cities made the list: East Hartford, Norwich, West Haven, Meriden, New London, Torrington, Wethersfield, Bristol, Newington, Middletown, Danbury, West Hartford, Manchester, Milford, Naugatuck, New Britain, and Norwalk.

Although Connecticut ranked several times during the report, Lancaster, Pennsylvania took the No. 1 spot, as its quality of life scored the highest at 10 with the lowest crime rate. Lancaster ranked alongside Carmel, Indiana and Fair Lawn, New Jersey, as well as Lexington, Massachusetts.

Southlake, Texas is the cheapest small city to live, while Crofton, Maryland is the city with the lowest poverty level. On the other hand, Isla Vista, California was ranked with the most expensive housing costs and subsequently has the highest percentage of poverty.

When considering a place to live, coffee may or may not be a determining factor. If that’s the case, Sarasota, Santa Monica, Duluth, Greenville, and Bradenton were ranked with the highest coffee shops per capita. If you’re more of a foodie, Key West, Florida takes the top spot for restaurants per capita, followed by Easton, Anderson, Winchester, and Newburgh.

See the full report and where each city ranked here.