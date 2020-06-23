Stratford to begin pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for residents in July

Breaking News
Coronavirus mobile testing site at Duggan School on Division Street, Waterbury.

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Stratford announced Tuesday they will be increasing the amount of COVID-19 pop-up testing sites for its residents.

A doctor’s note is not required for testing and results are provided within 72 hours. In the release sent by Stratford officials, the following locations can be visited for those looking to get tested:

  • South End Community Center on 19 Bates Street starting Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. – noon
  • Stratford Housing on 98 Gregory Circle starting Tuesday, July 7 from 9 a.m. – noon
  • Franklin Elementary School on 1895 Barnum Avenue starting Wednesday, July 15 from 9 a.m. – noon
  • Birdseye Municipal Complex on 468 Birdseye Street starting Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. – noon

Residents are required to bring their insurance card and a photo ID. For residents without
insurance, the test is free of cost to the patient. Visit the town’s official website for more information.

