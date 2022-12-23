(Conn.) — The festive holiday weekend is here, and as you gather with your loved ones, we’re Stretching Your Dollar with some freebies you might find along the way.

A few fun freebies will sprinkle into your weekend. If you’re running last-minute errands on Christmas Eve, Dunkin’ rewards members can score a free donut with another purchase.

If you’re still looking for a picture with Santa, you can go to Cabella’s or Bass Pro Shops for a a free visit.

Is Christmas music on your mind as you’re heading to grandma’s? The SiriusXM app is offering your first three months for just $1 for new subscribers. If you’ve been thinking about it, now is a good time.

Don’t forget Christmas Eve is when it’s time to start tracking Santa as he makes his way around the world delivering gifts to boys and girls. Remember, the Norad Tracker is a free site, which you can find here.