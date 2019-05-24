Connecticut

Strike withdrawn in Connecticut nursing homes

(WTNH) -- Caregivers across twenty-five Connecticut nursing homes have reached an agreement in prevention of a strike on Friday.

Over 1,000 caregivers were committed to wage increases retroactive to November 2018 through January 2021 with iCare facilities. A notice was sent by SEIU 1199 that the union will desist from going on strike after this agreement was made on Friday.

The new contract is subject to additional funding in Medicaid nursing home rates in the state budget that were previously announced by Governor Ned Lamont's administration.

The 25 nursing homes affected by the strike notice which was withdrawn were:

Nine iCare facilities (contract settled)

  • Bidwell
  • Westside
  • Silver Sings
  • Farmington
  • Chelsea Place
  • Trinity Hill
  • Wintonbury
  • Kettlebrook
  • Chestnut

The following 16 facilities will still be going through negotiations:

Five Traditions facilities

  • Wesstport Rehabilitation Complex
  • Long Ridge Post-Acute Care
  • Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center
  • West River Rehab Cnter
  • Western Rehabilitation Care Center

Four Autumn facilities:

  • New Britain
  • Waterbury
  • Norwalk
  • Cromwell

Two National facilities

  • Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
  • MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center

Plus these five facilities

  • Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
  • Advanced Center Nursing & Rehabilitation
  • West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center
  • Orange
  • JACC Norwich

 

