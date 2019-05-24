Strike withdrawn in Connecticut nursing homes BigStock Video

(WTNH) -- Caregivers across twenty-five Connecticut nursing homes have reached an agreement in prevention of a strike on Friday.

Over 1,000 caregivers were committed to wage increases retroactive to November 2018 through January 2021 with iCare facilities. A notice was sent by SEIU 1199 that the union will desist from going on strike after this agreement was made on Friday.

Related Content: Bill to require nursing homes to post staffing levels moving to House

The new contract is subject to additional funding in Medicaid nursing home rates in the state budget that were previously announced by Governor Ned Lamont's administration.

The 25 nursing homes affected by the strike notice which was withdrawn were:

Nine iCare facilities (contract settled)

Bidwell

Westside

Silver Sings

Farmington

Chelsea Place

Trinity Hill

Wintonbury

Kettlebrook

Chestnut

The following 16 facilities will still be going through negotiations:

Five Traditions facilities

Wesstport Rehabilitation Complex

Long Ridge Post-Acute Care

Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center

West River Rehab Cnter

Western Rehabilitation Care Center

Four Autumn facilities:

New Britain

Waterbury

Norwalk

Cromwell

Two National facilities

Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center

Plus these five facilities

Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center

Advanced Center Nursing & Rehabilitation

West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center

Orange

JACC Norwich

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.